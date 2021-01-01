C4 (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Earthy Pine & Citrus SENSATION Deep Relaxation Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
C4
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
An indica-leaning cross between Cotton Candy and Shiskaberry, C4 is known for its high yields and resin production that make it an excellent option for producing top-notch concentrates. The fruity aroma is highlighted by a thick, earthy tones that mixes with flavors of pine and citrus. Its deep, relaxing effects are recommended to those battling depression and anxiety, and are sure to blow you out of any funk you may find yourself in.
