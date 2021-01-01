 Loading…
  5. C4 3.5G Indica Flower
Hybrid

C4 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Earthy Pine & Citrus SENSATION Deep Relaxation Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

C4

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

An indica-leaning cross between Cotton Candy and Shiskaberry, C4 is known for its high yields and resin production that make it an excellent option for producing top-notch concentrates. The fruity aroma is highlighted by a thick, earthy tones that mixes with flavors of pine and citrus. Its deep, relaxing effects are recommended to those battling depression and anxiety, and are sure to blow you out of any funk you may find yourself in.

