  5. Cali Orange (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Cali Orange (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Lavender, Clove, Spice Pungent, Skunky, Citrus SENSATION Clear Headed, Mellow Calm, Creative, Focus WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

California Orange is an old school classic, dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. Also known as Cali-O, Cali Orange Bud, C.O.B., and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.

