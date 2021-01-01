 Loading…

  5. Chocolate Thai (0.5G Pre-Roll)
Sativa

Chocolate Thai (0.5G Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Chocolate Thai (0.5G Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

TASTE + SCENT Chocolate, Coffee Earthy, Spicy SENSATION Uplifting, Energetic Creative, Cerebral High WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

Chocolate Thai

Chocolate Thai
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.     

