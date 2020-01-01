 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Cookie Glue 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Cookie Glue 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights Hints of Chocolate SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Balance & Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID FLOWER

About this strain

Two recent favorites come together in this cross by Equilibrium Genetics from Mendicino, California. Crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2, Cookie Glue increases the yield from Cookies, while also improving the trichome production and adding a gassy aroma. This strain remains sedative with a big-time body buzz that will keep you spaced out and happy all day long.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.