About this product
TASTE + SCENT Nutty & Sweet, Hint of Vanilla SENSATION Uplifting & Energizing, Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
CRU Cannabis
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
TASTE + SCENT Nutty & Sweet, Hint of Vanilla SENSATION Uplifting & Energizing, Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID
Be the first to review this product.