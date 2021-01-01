Creme Brulee 3.5G Indica Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Vanilla & Roasted Nuts Sweet Herbs & Earth SENSATION Lifted Happiness Deep Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Creme Brulee
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Creme Brulee is a rare indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Kush with OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Just like the name suggests, Creme Brulee has a sweet, dessert-like smell and taste that includes aromas of vanilla bean and roasted nuts. Smoking Creme Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much. However, if you smoke large anounts of Creme Brulee you will eventually feel sedated and sleepy. Creme Brulee is best when smoked in the evening or when you don't have to leave the house. Medical marijuana patients choose Creme Brulee to help with stress and anxiety.
