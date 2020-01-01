 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Destroyer

Destroyer by CannaBiogen is a 100% sativa and CBG powerhouse created over seven years of breeding. Destroyer is the offspring of Meao Thai and a Mexican/Colombian cross, and emits a delicate fruity aroma intermixed with notes of lavender and floral sweetness. This high-THC strain develops beautiful frosted buds that offer consumers powerful psychoactive effects coupled with vigorous alertness. Enjoy this potent, nuanced sativa one hit at a time, as its THC content is designed for seasoned consumers. 

