  5. Destroyer : Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll
Sativa

Destroyer : Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Destroyer : Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll

About this product

For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC! Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.

About this strain

Destroyer

Destroyer

Destroyer by CannaBiogen is a 100% sativa and CBG powerhouse created over seven years of breeding. Destroyer is the offspring of Meao Thai and a Mexican/Colombian cross, and emits a delicate fruity aroma intermixed with notes of lavender and floral sweetness. This high-THC strain develops beautiful frosted buds that offer consumers powerful psychoactive effects coupled with vigorous alertness. Enjoy this potent, nuanced sativa one hit at a time, as its THC content is designed for seasoned consumers. 

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.