Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
TASTE + SCENT Refreshing Lemon Hints of Pine & Diesel SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica FLOWER
Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.