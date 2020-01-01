 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Diablo OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Refreshing Lemon Hints of Pine & Diesel SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica FLOWER

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.