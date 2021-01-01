 Loading…

Indica

Diamond OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Piney & Earthy Hints of Citrus SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Happy & Hungry WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Diamond OG

Diamond OG
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Diamond OG is an indica marijuana strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. Diamond OG can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by diesel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. 

