  5. Dieseltonic GRAND CRU 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Dieseltonic GRAND CRU 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Diesel & A Hint of Berry Earthy & Sweet Orange SENSATION Energizing & Uplifting Light Body High WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID Flower

About this strain

Dieseltonic

Bred by Resin Seeds in Spain, Dieseltonic is a high-CBD hybrid cross between NYC Diesel and Cannatonic. With an equal THC and CBD content, Dieseltonic is a therapeutic variety used to treat mood disorders, pain, inflammation, spasms, and many other symptoms. Dieseltonic is energizing and uplifting with a sweet orange aroma. Its resistance to mildew and fungus makes Dieseltonic a great choice for novice growers, who can expect an 8 to 9 week flowering time indoors or an October outdoor harvest.

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.