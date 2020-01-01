 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Double Dream (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

Double Dream (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Double Dream (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Herbal Fruity & Spicy SENSATION Physical & Mental Relaxation Creative Inspiration WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA 6 Pack

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Double Dream

Double Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.