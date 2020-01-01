 Loading…
Dream Queen (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet, Berry, Herbal Hints of Blueberry SENSATION Creative Energy Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this strain

Dream Queen

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.