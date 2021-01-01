El Jefe 3.5G Indica Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Spicy Lemon & Pine Hashy & Earthy SENSATION Calm Mind & Body Giggly Lightheartedness WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
El Jefe
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
El Jefe is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.
