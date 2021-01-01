 Loading…

Indica

El Jefe 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower El Jefe 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower El Jefe 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy Lemon & Pine Hashy & Earthy SENSATION Calm Mind & Body Giggly Lightheartedness WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

El Jefe

El Jefe
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

El Jefe is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.

