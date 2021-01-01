 Loading…

Indica

Forbidden Fruit (0.5ml Disposable Pen)

by CRU Cannabis

Forbidden Fruit (0.5ml Disposable Pen)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Forbidden Fruit 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sweet, Hint of Lemon & Pine SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation, Strong Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

