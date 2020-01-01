 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Gas Mask GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

Gas Mask GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Gas Mask GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Gas Mask GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Hint of Citrus Pungent & Gassy SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA Flower

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gas Mask

Gas Mask

Gas Mask by Pacific NW Roots is a funky strain with an aroma so pungent, you might need a gas mask. Created by backcrossing a Cherry Pie and Alien Kush F2 hybrid, Gas Mask reeks of fuel with a distant note of overripe citrus. This strain was created through a collaboration with Exotic Genetix, a Pacific Northwest mainstay. Gasmask has an 8 to 9 week flowering period and a medium-sized yield for attentive growers. This pungent phenotype is known for its strong, long-lasting high, so mind your dosage. Anticipate a heavy, mind-numbing cerebral sensation that evaporates stress as it sinks into the limbs.  

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.