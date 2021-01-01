 Loading…

  5. Ghost OG (0.5ml Disposable Pen)
Hybrid

Ghost OG (0.5ml Disposable Pen)

by CRU Cannabis

Ghost OG (0.5ml Disposable Pen)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Ghost OG 0.5ml 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Calming WHEN TO USE Anytime SATIVA Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Ghost OG

Ghost OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

