  5. Grape God (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)
Grape God (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Fruit Berries & Spice Sweet Grape & Earth SENSATION Easy Relaxation Peaceful Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime

About this strain

Grape God

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed. 

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.