 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grape Soda 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Grape Soda 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Grape Soda 3.5G Hybrid Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Grape Soda 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Grape & Citrus Pungent Earth & Grape SENSATION Arousing Creativity Happy Relaxation WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grape Soda

Grape Soda

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.