  5. Grapefruit 3.5G Sativa Flower

Grapefruit 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Tangy Citrus Highlights SENSATION Energizing Creativity Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

About this strain

Grapefruit

Grapefruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.