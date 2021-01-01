 Loading…

Hybrid

Grease Monkey 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Nutty Vanilla & Diesel Earthy & Skunky SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Mellow Mental Haze WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

