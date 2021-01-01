Hurricane 3.5G Sativa Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Tropical Fruit & Spice Fruity, Earthy & Spicy SENSATION Alert & Focused Euphoric & Creative WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Hurricane
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Hurricane is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid from Colorado breeders Reserva Privada that combines the spicy Haze genetics of Panama Punch with the OG Kush flavors of the award-winning LA Confidential. These flowers give off a mix of fruity smells with undertones of spice, and an earthy, herbal flavor when smoked or vaporized. Its potent mix of indica and sativa genetics produces a pleasant, giggly head high with a pain-relieving indica effects, and is generally considered suitable for daytime use.
