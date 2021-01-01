 Loading…

Sativa

Hurricane 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical Fruit & Spice Fruity, Earthy & Spicy SENSATION Alert & Focused Euphoric & Creative WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Hurricane

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Hurricane is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid from Colorado breeders Reserva Privada that combines the spicy Haze genetics of Panama Punch with the OG Kush flavors of the award-winning LA Confidential. These flowers give off a mix of fruity smells with undertones of spice, and an earthy, herbal flavor when smoked or vaporized. Its potent mix of indica and sativa genetics produces a pleasant, giggly head high with a pain-relieving indica effects, and is generally considered suitable for daytime use.

