 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ice Cream Cake (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Indica

Ice Cream Cake (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Creamy & Nutty, Earthy Highlights SENSATION Sleepy Body High, Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review