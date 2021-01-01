 Loading…

  5. J1 (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)
Hybrid

J1 (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Sugary Kick Citrus & Rich Earth SENSATION Clear-Headed Uplifting Buzz WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

J1

J1
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

