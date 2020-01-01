Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CRU Cannabis provides nothing but tasty, clean, and overall high quality flower! With a wide selection it should be easy for you to select the strain that best fits your needs! TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Spicy, Pungent Floral SENSATION Cerebral Invigoration, Soothing Body Sedation, Uplifting WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA
Be the first to review this product.