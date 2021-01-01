 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kali Mist 3.5G Sativa Flower
Sativa

Kali Mist 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Kali Mist 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Kali Mist 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Sweet Sandalwood & Cedar SENSATION Uplifting Energy Creative Concentration WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Eighth Sativa Flower

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Kali Mist

Kali Mist
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review