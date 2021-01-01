Kali Mist 3.5G Sativa Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Sweet Sandalwood & Cedar SENSATION Uplifting Energy Creative Concentration WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Eighth Sativa Flower
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Kali Mist
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
