CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sour, Hint of Spice & Pine SENSATIO Euphoria, Creativity & Calmness WHEN TO USE Nighttime
About this strain
Kosher Dawg
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.