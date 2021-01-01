 Loading…

Hybrid

Kush Mints (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

Kush Mints (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Mint, Coffee & Cookies Sweet, Woody & Coffee SENSATION Calm Mind & Body Relaxing & Sleepy WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Kush Mints

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.

