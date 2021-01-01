 Loading…

  5. LA Ultra (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

LA Ultra (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

LA Ultra (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Pungent, Hints of Citrus & Pine SENSATION Uplifting Euphoria & Energizing Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

XJ-13

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

