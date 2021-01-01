 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. LA Ultra (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)
Indica

LA Ultra (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls LA Ultra (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Fruity Herbal & Lemon Citrus SENSATION Creative Head Rush Sinking Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime ﻿INDICA

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

LA Ultra

LA Ultra

LA Ultra by Resin Seeds is a strong indica strain whose genetics are kept secret, but its breeders and name hint at a LA Confidential and MK Ultra cross. An 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid, LA Ultra provides a mesmerizing, trippy high that lends a spark to creativity if you can harness it. This indica is spicy and fruity in fragrance, and its buds grow with chunky, finger-like calyxes that are utterly drenched in resin.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review