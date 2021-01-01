Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Spicy Hint of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA
Lamb's Bread is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide energetic and uplifting effects. Lamb's Bread, sometimes called Lamb's Breath, is a popular strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. This plant has origins in Jamaica and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley's favorite strains. Growers say Lamb's Bread has bright green buds that are sticky and dense.
Be the first to review this product.