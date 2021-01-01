 Loading…

  5. Lamb's Bread (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Sativa

Lamb's Bread (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Lamb's Bread (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Spicy Hint of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

Lamb's Bread

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Lamb's Bread is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide energetic and uplifting effects. Lamb's Bread, sometimes called Lamb's Breath, is a popular strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. This plant has origins in Jamaica and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley's favorite strains. Growers say Lamb's Bread has bright green buds that are sticky and dense.

