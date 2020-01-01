Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Spicy Hint of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA
Be the first to review this product.
Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.