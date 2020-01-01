 Loading…
  5. Lamb's Bread (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)
Sativa

Lamb's Bread (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Lamb's Bread (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Spicy Hint of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this strain

Lamb's Bread

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.