  5. Lava Cake (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

Lava Cake (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Lava Cake (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights, Fruit & Spice SENSATION Euphoric Creativity, Relaxed and Sleepy WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Lava Cake

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.

