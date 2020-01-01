 Loading…
  5. Legend OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)
Indica

Legend OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Floral & Tart Citrus, Lemon & Mango SENSATION Relaxed & Sleepy Euphoric Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this strain

Legend OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Legend OG is a presumed OG Kush phenotype that offers a fresh take on a classic. Known for tart, floral, and pungent terpenes, Legend OG stays true to its Kush background. Heavy in effect in large doses, Legend OG works hard to relax the consumer by elevating the mind while helping sooth aches and pains throughout the body. Its sleepy qualities also make it a solid choice before bedtime, but monitor your dosage, as high-THC varieties can overstimulate some minds.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.