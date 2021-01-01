 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Diesel 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Lemon Diesel 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet and Earthy, Hints of Citrus and Diesel SENSATION Uplifting Creativity, Energizing Euphoria WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Lemon Diesel

Lemon Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper. Growers say Lemon Diesel has a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. This strain placed in the top 10 at the Emerald Cannabis Cup in 2010. 

