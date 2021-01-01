 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Maui Wowie (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Sativa

Maui Wowie (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Maui Wowie (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Sweet Hint of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Terpinolene

Maui Wowie (aka Maui Waui) is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review