Mendo Purps 3.5G Hybrid Flower
by CRU Cannabis
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Coffee, Fruity, Nutty, Pine Grape & Woody Pine SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Motivated, Focused, Happy WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.
About this strain
Mendo Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
