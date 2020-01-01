 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Mochi 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Mochi 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Earthy Hints of Peppermint SENSATION Calming Creativity Stress Relief WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID FLOWER

About this strain

Mochi is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors inlcuding purple, jade and bright red. Mochi is sometimes known as Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. This strain is bred by Sherbinski.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.