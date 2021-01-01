Monkey Bread GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower
by CRU CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TASTE & SCENT Sweet, Spicy & Sugary Chocolate Faint Fruit & Nutty Shortbread SENSATION Euphoric Lift & Cerebral Vibe Sedating Relation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Monkey Bread #1
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Bred by Certified Portland, Monkey Bread #1 is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Grease Monkey and Forum Cut GSC. With an aroma of Dutch cocoa, vanilla, peach, and earthy hash, its flavor takes on notes of chocolate, spice, and shortbread. Enjoy Monkey Bread #1 to ease stress and tension, and to kickstart the appetite.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.