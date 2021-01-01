 Loading…

Indica

Monkey Bread GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Monkey Bread GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Monkey Bread GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Sweet, Spicy & Sugary Chocolate Faint Fruit & Nutty Shortbread SENSATION Euphoric Lift & Cerebral Vibe Sedating Relation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Monkey Bread #1

Monkey Bread #1
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Certified Portland, Monkey Bread #1 is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Grease Monkey and Forum Cut GSC. With an aroma of Dutch cocoa, vanilla, peach, and earthy hash, its flavor takes on notes of chocolate, spice, and shortbread. Enjoy Monkey Bread #1 to ease stress and tension, and to kickstart the appetite.

