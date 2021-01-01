 Loading…

  5. Motor Breath (0.5 G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

Motor Breath (0.5 G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Diesel Gas & Citrus Lemony Citrus & Fuel SENSATION Soothing Relaxation Tingling Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One Half-Eighth (1.75 Grams)

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Motorbreath

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

