Motor Breath (0.5 G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)
About this product
TASTE & SCENT Diesel Gas & Citrus Lemony Citrus & Fuel SENSATION Soothing Relaxation Tingling Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One Half-Eighth (1.75 Grams)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Motorbreath
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
