 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Orange Cookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Orange Cookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Orange Cookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Orange Cookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical Highlights Hint of Orange SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Cerebral Invigoration WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.