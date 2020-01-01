 Loading…
Hybrid

Orange Creamsicle (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

Orange Creamsicle (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Citrus & Creamy Vanilla Sweet Citrus & Earth SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Calm Lethargy WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.