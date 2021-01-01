 Loading…

  5. Paris OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)
Paris OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Citrus & Pine, Hint of Fuel SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Paris OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

