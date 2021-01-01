Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Citrus & Pine, Hint of Fuel SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA
Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.
Be the first to review this product.