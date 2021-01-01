Pie Hoe 3.5G Indica Flower
by CRU CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Berry & Diesel Hint of Grape SENSATION Happy Relaxation Arousingly Euphoric WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Pie Hoe
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.