  5. Pie Hoe 3.5G Indica Flower
Pie Hoe 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Pie Hoe 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Pie Hoe 3.5G Indica Flower

TASTE + SCENT Berry & Diesel Hint of Grape SENSATION Happy Relaxation Arousingly Euphoric WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

Pie Hoe

Pie Hoe
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away. 

