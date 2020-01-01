 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Pineapple Jack 3.5G Sativa Flower

Pineapple Jack 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Pineapple Jack 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Pineapple Jack 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Citrus Fruit & Pine Pineapple & Earthy SENSATION Relaxing Happiness Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

About this strain

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis