Indica

Pink Rozay 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Strawberry & Spice Floral & Nutty SENSATION Uplifted Head High Body Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Pink Rozay

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, floral flavors you often find when drinking a class of rose - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy head high but your body will feel at ease. Because this strain is known to be high in THC, it is important to enjoy in small quantities. Pink Rozay nugs are frosty with muted shades of green and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.

