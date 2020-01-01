 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Cadillac 3.5G Indica Flower

Purple Cadillac 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Purple Cadillac 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Purple Cadillac 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Citrus & Sweet Hint of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cadillac Purple

Cadillac Purple

Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis