CRU Cannabis

Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
TASTE + SCENT Citrus & Sweet Hint of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.