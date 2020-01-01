 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Punch

Purple Punch

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Purple Punch

About this product

TASTE + SCENT // Earthy Highlights, Hint of Fuel SENSATION // Heady Onset, Strong Body Sedation WHEN TO USE // Nighttime INDICA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis