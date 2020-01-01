 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Purple Rain 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Hints of Grape & Berry Fruity Highlights SENSATION Relaxing Body High Head Buzz WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER

About this strain

Purple Raine

Purple Raine

Purple Raine is an indica-dominant hybrid cross of Purple Candy Kush x OG Kush x Chemdawg. This strain was bred by Taylor Lane Farms exclusively for 831 Organiks in the Summer of 2015 and is bursting with sweet, fruity aromas. Its genetics are built around potency and euphoria, leading to a heady rush of THC that naturally cascades over the body. Enjoy Purple Raine later in the evening to maximize the physical enjoyment this strain has in store.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis